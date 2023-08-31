Chandigarh MC asks taxi stand allottees to clear pending dues

The Chandigarh municipal corporation on Wednesday asked the defaulting allottees of taxi stands to clear their pending dues. The civic body stated that the occupiers violating payment will lose their stand. Chandigarh municipal corporation has asked taxi stand allottees to clear pending dues. (HT File)

The civic body’s notice read, “It is hereby notified for the information of the general public and all the concerned that allottees/occupiers of taxi stands in different sectors of Chandigarh allotted by the MC, are not paying their dues. The allottees, who have not paid the dues to the corporation, have violated the terms and conditions. Further, the allotment period of all the taxi stands stand expired.”

“This public notice is hereby given, granting a final opportunity to such allottees/occupiers who have not deposited the dues and/or whose allotment has expired, to deposit their outstanding amount within a period of 20 days from the issuance of this public notice. In case of non-deposition of said outstanding amount, the physical possession of the taxi stands will be taken over by the corporation and legal action will be initiated against them in accordance with provisions of law,” it added.

Earlier, there were attempts by the civic body to float fresh tender for all taxi stands, but following pressure the move was taken back. It is expected the move may soon be revived on account of various reasons, including violation of payment.