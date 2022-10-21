On the run for 19 years, murder bid accused finally lands in Chandigarh Police net

An Uttar Pradesh native, who had been on the run for 19 years after shooting at a Sector-40 resident in October 2003, has landed in police net.

Police said Joginder Singh, who also goes by the names Anil and Bhura, 43, was traced to his native Miragpur village in Uttar Pradesh with the help of technological and human intelligence.

Joginder was booked under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt), 212 (harbouring offender) and 216-A (harbouring robbers or dacoits) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Arms Act in October 2003 after he, along with an accomplice, shot at Sanjay Duggal outside his house in Sector 40. Duggal used to run a computer business in Sector 34.

As the police were unable to arrest him, the court of judicial magistrate first class Sanjay Sandhir had declared him a proclaimed offender on March 31, 2004.

During investigation, police found that the accused had also been arrested in a murder case in Deoband, Uttar Pradesh, and had remained in judicial custody for one year.