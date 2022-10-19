Chandigarh: Murder convict on the run lands in police net

An advocate convicted for murder was arrested by the proclaimed offender (PO) and summon staff of Chandigarh Police.

Identified as Bahadur Singh, 46, presently staying in Guru Nanak Enclave Badmajra, Kharar, and practicing as an advocate in Mohali district court complex, he was arrested from Mohali.

As per the police records, a case under Sections 302 (murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 452 (house tress pass), 109 (abetting any offence) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector-11 police station in 1998, on the complaint of Bharti, a resident of Sector 15, Chandigarh.

In her dying declaration, Bharti, had told the magistrate that she along with her family had earlier stayed in Sector-16 where she fell in love with her neighbour Bahadur Singh and was impregnated by him. She claimed that later, the accused assaulted her father and also set her ablaze. She had sustained burn injuries and was rushed to Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector-16, where the Chandigarh magistrate recorded her statement.

Bahadur Singh was convicted and awarded life imprisonment along with ₹10,000 fine. He stayed in jail for about five years and was then granted bail by the Punjab and Haryana high court during pendency of his appeal that too was dismissed by high court on December 9, 2019. He was directed to surrender before the court of chief judicial magistrate but he failed to do so. After this, the court on September 2, 2022 issued re-arrest warrant in his name.

MORE NEWS IN BRIEFS

Juvenile held with stolen bike

The crime branch of Chandigarh Police apprehended a juvenile with a stolen motorcycle on Monday. Police said he was apprehended while he was on his way to Nayagaon to sell the bike. An FIR regarding theft of the motorcycle was registered at Maloya police station under sections 379 and 411 of IPC on October 15. The boy was produced before the juvenile court and sent to a juvenile home for 14 days.

HP man nabbed with 7.2 gm heroin

A resident of Kangra, Himachal Pradesh, was arrested with 7.26 gram heroin on Monday. The accused, identified as Sumit Kumar alias Rinku, 38, was nabbed near PGI, Sector 12. A drugs case was registered at Sector 11 police station.

Car breaks crash barrier in BDC

An unidentified vehicle broke a crash barrier near Bapu Dham Colony and sped away. An FIR has been lodged based on the complaint of ASI Satbir Singh of traffic wing. A case under Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act was registered at Sector 26 police station.

3rd arrest in Bhuddanpar loot case

A third person has been in the Bhuddanpar loot case of October 17. Identified as Saurabh Kumar, 20, of Mauli,Chandigarh,the accused had allegedly been trailing the victim, a money exchanger, for one month before the crime. After discovering that the victim used to visit the area every Monday, a conspiracy was hatched to loot him. On October 3, three men had looted ₹15 lakh from the victim, Laxmi Narayan, 24, after throwing chilli powder into his eyes.

MC extends deadline to avail permission to set up temporary stalls

Chandigarh The Chandigarh municipal corporation on Tuesday gave vendors another chance to avail permission to set up temporary stalls ahead of Diwali till October 20. The previous deadline was Monday. This decision was taken after requests from the public representatives and traders’ associations.