Chandigarh: N-Choe to get new monitoring station

For real-time monitoring of pollution levels in the N-choe, the UT administration has decided to set up a new monitoring station.

The UT engineering department will live track the pollution levels in the seasonal rivulet from the new monitoring station, which will be set up in Garden of Springs, Sector 53, at a cost of ₹32 lakh.

The development comes in the wake of the earlier station not giving results as per the stipulated norms, said a UT official.

“The monitoring station which was installed here earlier, its results were not matching with the testing of the Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee (CPCC). Only after that, the administration had asked the station setting company to investigate and fix it. But despite all the efforts, there was no improvement in the result. This is the reason that now it has been decided to set up a new monitoring station,” said a UT official.

The UT had decided to set up the monitoring station on the directions of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), which had ordered the setting up of monitoring stations on the N-Choe and Sukhna Choe for real-time assessment of pollution levels in them. Both the rivulets merge in the Ghaggar river near Zirakpur adding to its pollution.

A fresh tender for the project has been floated. “The agency will also be accountable for the maintenance of the equipment to be installed at the site,” the official said.

The system will monitor the pH value, the biological oxygen demand (BOD) and chemical oxygen demand (COD) of water. “The station will be installed on the choe near the Mohali border, because when water enters there from Chandigarh, it will be to ensure that water is not contaminated from Chandigarh,” said the official.

The N-choe passes through several gardens in the city, and is flooded during the rainy season. It enters Kajehri, Mohali, after passing through the Leisure Valley. The UT official said the people will not have to face foul smell anymore.