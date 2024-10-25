Chandigarh: Nat’l commission chief tells MC officials to ensure welfare of sanitation workers

To address the long-standing issues faced by sanitation workers in Chandigarh, the vice president of the National Safai Karamchari Commission convened a meeting at the Municipal Corporation office, Sector 17, on Thursday. The meeting was attended by MC commissioner Amit Kumar, officers of the civic body and representatives of workers unions. To address the long-standing issues faced by sanitation workers in Chandigarh, the vice president of the National Safai Karamchari Commission convened a meeting at the Municipal Corporation office, Sector 17, in Chandigarh on Thursday. (HT File)

Vice-president Anjana Panwar inquired about critical issues faced by the sanitation workers and discussed their salary structures, regularity of payments, provision of uniforms and protective gear, housing, and access to social security schemes. Her approach was direct, seeking immediate and actionable feedback from the workers and their representatives.

“The contractors managing outsourced safai karamcharis must ensure that salaries are disbursed between the 1st and 7th of every month. This month’s salary will be released to all safai karmcharis before Diwali, including a bonus as per the rules. It is the responsibility of the municipal body officials to enforce this rule without fail as the principal employer of the safai karmcharis,” she said.

Panwar instructed MC officials to ensure that sanitation workers receive their honorarium as per rules at revised rates. She also directed that any arrears should be paid from the date the new rates were implemented.

Panwar highlighted the necessity of providing proper uniforms, raincoats, jackets, and shoes to the workers, especially given the harsh weather conditions they often face. “It is crucial to conduct comprehensive health checkups every six months, including ECGs, blood tests, and screenings for other serious diseases. This will ensure early detection and treatment of potential health problems,” she added.