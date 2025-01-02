Chandigarh: NCC cadets to educate youth against drugs

A day after meeting Chandigarh DGP who proposed deploying National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets in traffic management, Major General Jagdeep Singh Cheema, additional director general (ADG), NCC Directorate of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh had a formal interaction with UT adviser Rajeev Verma where it was discussed that NCC cadets could be useful in educating students about drug menace. Maj Gen Cheema had a formal interaction with adviser Verma at the UT Secretariat, Sector 9. (HT photo)

Maj Gen Cheema had a formal interaction with adviser Verma at the UT Secretariat, Sector 9. The adviser urged the ADG for active participation by the cadets while emphasising their role in countering the menace.

The ADG extended his full support to the initiative and invited Verma for flag off ceremony of the upcoming NCC cycle rally themed “ Bharat Ke Veer : Ek Shaurya Gatha”, from Hussainiwala to New Delhi.