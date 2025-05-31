Chandigarh: Need more time to go through report by CACLB committee, says PGI in review plea

After the Central Advisory Contract Labour Board (CACLB) passed a resolution abolishing 12 categories of contractual posts last year at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), the institute has claimed that it never received a copy of committee’s report on which basis the resolution was passed. PGIMER had filed a review petition against the CACLB resolution in October 2024. (HT File)

In a review petition filed by it, PGIMER has now sought more time to go through the CACLB committee report.

At present, more than 1,000 workers are working at the institute on contractual basis under these 12 categories, including data entry operators, receptionists, lab attendants, lift operators, etc.

The CACLB committee, in its report on July 9, 2024, had recommended regular recruitment in place of these contractual posts. Based on this, CACLB had passed a resolution on July 30, 2024, to abolish these 12 categories of contractual posts as per the Contract Labour (Regulation and Abolition) Act, 1970.

Before the Union ministry of labour and employment could notify board’s resolution in gazette, PGIMER filed a review petition against the CACLB resolution in October 2024.

The second hearing of this review petition took place on Friday at the 106th meeting of CACLB held in Noida.

At this hearing, PGIMER claimed that it had not received a copy of the report and needed more time to go through it. Board chairman Surendra Kumar Pandey, while granting more time, asked the PGIMER administration to furnish in writing that it did not receive the copy of the committee report. The next date of hearing is yet to be announced.

On behalf of PGIMER, Ashok Kumar, Ranjit Singh Bhogal, Sanjeev Dhiman, Ameena Singh, Sanjeev Vimal and Pawan Kumar attended the hearing while from PGIMER Employees’ Association (Non-Faculty) Ashwani Kumar Munjal remained present.