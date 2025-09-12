Search
Fri, Sept 12, 2025
New Delhi oC

Chandigarh: Neighbour convicted for 8-year-old’s rape

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Sept 12, 2025 07:40 am IST

As per the prosecution, on December 2, 2023, the girl was at home with her siblings, when the accused lured her to his house

A local court on Thursday convicted a 35-year-old man for the abduction and rape of an eight-year-old girl who lived in his neighbourhood.

The quantum of sentence against the convict, Manoj Kumar, will be pronounced on Friday. (HT Photo for representation)
The quantum of sentence against the convict, Manoj Kumar, will be pronounced on Friday. (HT Photo for representation)

The quantum of sentence against the convict, Manoj Kumar, will be pronounced on Friday.

As per the prosecution, on December 2, 2023, the girl was at home with her siblings, when the accused lured her to his house. Her parents were at work at the time. When her mother returned home, she found her crying. After much coaxing, the girl revealed that Kumar had sexually assaulted her.

Following this, the mother informed the police. A case of abduction, rape, criminal intimidation, and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered and the accused was arrested. After nearly two years of trial, the district court pronounced him guilty on Thursday.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: Neighbour convicted for 8-year-old’s rape
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On