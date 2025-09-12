Chandigarh: Neighbour convicted for 8-year-old’s rape

A local court on Thursday convicted a 35-year-old man for the abduction and rape of an eight-year-old girl who lived in his neighbourhood. The quantum of sentence against the convict, Manoj Kumar, will be pronounced on Friday. (HT Photo for representation)

As per the prosecution, on December 2, 2023, the girl was at home with her siblings, when the accused lured her to his house. Her parents were at work at the time. When her mother returned home, she found her crying. After much coaxing, the girl revealed that Kumar had sexually assaulted her.

Following this, the mother informed the police. A case of abduction, rape, criminal intimidation, and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered and the accused was arrested. After nearly two years of trial, the district court pronounced him guilty on Thursday.