Chandigarh: Nepalese farmer, his friends duped of 5L in Azerbaijan work visa scam

A Nepalese farmer accused a Sector-40 based visa consultant firm of defrauding him and his five friends of ₹5.8 lakh under the pretext of providing work visas for Azerbaijan. The complainant and his friends have since been receiving false assurances from the agency, which has now shut down its office. (Getty image)

Complainant Mukti Pandit, of Nepal, said he came across an advertisement by Harvie Overseas on Facebook, which claimed to urgently need workers in Azerbaijan and offered attractive packages, including visa, air tickets and food.

Pandit later shared about the add with his friends—Rakesh Paswan, Sanjiy Kumar, Anisa Thapa, Tulsi Padit and Sarda Shankar Sah. Attracted by the offer, they all decide to contact the agency through the provided mobile number, resulting in a visit to Harvie Overseas’ office located at SCO 68, 2nd Floor, Sector 40, on May 20.

At the agency’s office, Pandit and his friends met Harvinder Singh, Jagdeep Singh, and others, who introduced themselves as the owners. They were convinced by the agency’s assurances and subsequently handed over a total of ₹5.8 lakh for the promised services. However, the air tickets provided to them were later discovered to be fake when they attempted to travel.

Pandit and his friends have since been receiving false assurances from the agency, which has now shut down its office. The complainants believe that the agency specifically targets vulnerable individuals from remote and poor regions.

A case was registered under Sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 24 of the Immigration Act at Sector-39 police station.