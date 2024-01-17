close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Nepalese man held for beating cousin to death in Sector 28

Chandigarh: Nepalese man held for beating cousin to death in Sector 28

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 17, 2024 09:36 AM IST

Ram’s wife told Chandigarh Police that her husband and his cousin Paras had a fight over a monetary issue on January 13

A 37-year-old Nepalese man was arrested for beating his cousin to death over a financial dispute in Sector 28 on Monday night.

The victim, Tika Ram, 41, also hailed from Nepal, said Chandigarh Police.
The victim, Tika Ram, 41, also hailed from Nepal, said Chandigarh Police. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The victim, Tika Ram, 41, was also from Nepal.

Ram’s wife told police that her husband and his cousin Paras had a fight over a monetary issue on January 13.

On Monday, Paras visited their house late at night. After sometime, Tika and Paras went outside the house. But her husband did not return for long. When their daughter went to look for him, she was shocked to see him lying on the road and being beaten up by his cousin.

Ram was rushed to a hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries.

Following the complaint, police arrested Paras. He is facing a case under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code, punishable with imprisonment for life or up to 10 years.

