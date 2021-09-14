Chandigarh: New UT home secretary joins office

Building up specialisation in police force to improve both law and order function and investigation capacities will be the top priority for new Chandigarh home secretary Nitin Kumar Yadav, who joined office on Monday.

A 2000-batch Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer of the Haryana cadre, Yadav replaced Arun Kumar Gupta, who was relieved on August 31 after completion of his inter-cadre deputation.

“Recruitment has to be pushed through. If we don’t have requisite number of people to man the forces, the efficiency will get affected. The division of work between law and order and investigation would require specialisation and adequate manpower,” said Yadav.

Yadav on his first day in office also directed the director, prosecution, to make a robust mechanism for monitoring all the cases and quality of investigation being done.

While announcing training workshops for police officials, he said, “The culprits should not go scot free because of faulty investigation. Our approach is quite clear, but it has to be streamlined and expedited.”

On the traffic problems in the city, Yadav said, “Resolution of traffic issues through involvement of both police and transport departments will be undertaken comprehensively.”

Involving the citizens also will be done on priority basis, he said, adding, “Our effort will be to make the administration citizen-centric. We will expedite the projects already in the pipeline. New projects will be brought up here keeping in mind the heritage and character of the city.”

The three-year deputation period of Gupta, a Haryana cadre IAS officer of the 1992 batch, had ended in May, but due to surge in Covid cases, the UT administration had sought extension in his service for three months.