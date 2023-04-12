Eating out at Chandigarh Night Food Street to cost more

In the first such revision in five years, the Chandigarh municipal corporation has decided to hike the prices of 75 food items at the Night Food Street in Sector 14 by 20% to 100% . The Night Food Street is located outside gate number 1 of Panjab University in Sector 14, Chandigarh. (HT File Photo)

Located near PGIMER and Panjab University (PU), the food street primarily caters to students and attendants of patients through the night.

A committee, which was constituted to revise the rates of the eatables, had recommended 20% to 100% hike, and changes in certain terms and conditions of allotment.

With the current agreement set to expire in a couple of months, the new rates will be enforced in the new contract, said an MC Official.

While the rate of tea has been increased from ₹5 to ₹10, coffee will cost ₹20 instead of ₹15. The rate of parantha will go up from ₹15 to 30, shahi paneer from ₹75 to ₹110, dal makhni from ₹45 to ₹70 and chilly paneer from ₹75 to 120.

Similarly, vegetarian thali’s rate will be ₹90 instead of earlier ₹75, while special vegetarian thali will cost ₹120 instead of ₹100.

Policy approved for temporary furniture outside eateries

In another agenda, MC approved a policy regarding allowing temporary tables and chairs in front of eating joints. Under the policy, the civic body will charge such joints on the basis of the outside area covered and not on the basis of the number of chairs and tables set up, which is the current practice.

Parking scam: Councillors demand fair inquiry, action against MC staff

During the House meeting, the councillors demanded a fair inquiry and action against the civic body employees who were involved in the multi-crore parking scam.

The councillors said MC had recently charge-sheeted six employees for failing to recover ₹8 lakh stamp duty from two parking contractors, whose term ended in January this year, but they claimed that most of these employees were not working during the scam period.

“The mayor should write a formal letter to the UT administrator and demand a CBI inquiry, so that the actual culprits can be charged,” the councillors said. Mayor Anup Gupta assured fair inquiry into the matter.

The Central Bureau of Investigation is already investigating the alleged scam involving contractor Anil Kumar Sharma of Paschatya Entertainment Private Limited. He is accused of furnishing forged bank guarantees to bag the contract of 57 parking lots in Chandigarh, and also diverting money collected to different accounts that were in his name and that of other firms. Chandigarh Police have so far arrested seven persons in the case.

Meanwhile, AAP councillors protested against the mayor’s order to officers that his consent should be taken before inaugurations of development projects in the city. The councillors brought coconuts, garlands and sweets, and asked the mayor to inaugurate the House meeting as a mark of protest.