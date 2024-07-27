Chandigarh: Nihang attacks e-rickshaw driver with sword over smoking

A nihang, who was serving langar outside the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), allegedly attacked a 20-year-old e-rickshaw driver with a sword for smoking, on Friday afternoon, The incident took place near PGIMER Gate Number 1. (iStock)

According to police, the nihang, Jitender Singh, was part of a religious procession from Anandpur Sahib gurdwara.

After partaking in the langar, as Singh stood by, he saw the e-rickshaw driver, Sunny Kumar, consuming a beedi under a tree nearby. Enraged, Singh initially attempted to intimidate Kumar by brandishing his sword. But Kumar proceeded to light up the beedi, after which, Singh, in a fit of rage, struck him on the head with the sword. The victim was rushed to Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, where he was administered stitches.

Singh, meanwhile, was nabbed by passersby and handed over to the police. The sword used in the attack was also recovered.

A case under Section 115 (2) (causing hurt) and 126 (2) (wrongful restraint) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered against the nihang. Forensic teams have collected blood samples from the crime scene, and Singh is scheduled to appear before the duty magistrate on Saturday.