Chandigarh: No entry for vehicles without stickers at PU from Sept 22

The Panjab University (PU) is all set to stop vehicles of students without stickers from Monday onwards. This decision comes as the university has been trying to get all day scholars to adopt this policy. However, the response has been lacklustre, and it remains to be seen whether PU will actually be able to enforce this. Security has also been beefed up at the security gates with an incharge appointed for each gate and around three to four more guards deployed at all gates. (HT File)

As per PU authorities, they will not turn away cars without stickers but they will be stopped for checking. For genuine cases like those who live in the residential area or for parents dropping students for classes, they will still be allowed to pass.

The move is aimed at keeping out antisocial elements who come to PU. Security has also been beefed up at the security gates with an incharge appointed for each gate and around three to four more guards deployed at all gates.

The office of the dean students welfare (DSW) conducted a three day drive for vehicle registration and over 200 registrations were made. Overall, around 700 day scholars have taken the stickers. This number is still relatively lower as per PU estimates as it has been estimated that there are around 4,000 day scholars bringing their vehicles to the university daily.

Speaking about why the adoption rate for vehicle stickers has been on the lower side, DSW Amit Chauhan said, “We had prepared an estimate of 4,000 day scholars based on information sought from the departments. It is possible that some students may have claimed to have vehicles. Further, students are still skeptical about the implementation of the sticker policy and students from big departments in the South Campus like University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET) might not be motivated as vehicle checking in South Campus is not as strict as North Campus.”

He added that the authorities are firm about implementing the sticker policy from Monday onwards. “We had earlier announced that we will not allow vehicles without stickers inside campus on the Panjab University Students Council (PUCSC) polling date on September 3. However, due to heavy rains on that day it couldn’t be implemented. Now that the elections are over, we plan to implement this,” Chauhan added.

Despite previous efforts, the situation remains the same in PU, with speeding SUVs driving dangerously and becoming a cause of concern for students who walk back from their classes to hostels. Such vehicles are usually driven by outsiders which leads towards incidents of sexual harassment of the female students, especially those who go to the library in the evening or go back to their hostels.

PU has tried to implement stickers for the students of the university in the previous years but has ultimately failed to implement this move till now. This time, the stickers are being installed at the Law Auditorium parking lot with prior appointment. Both the student and their vehicle have to be present at the time of fixing the sticker. The stickers come with a QR code which can be scanned to check the department and PUPIN number of the student.

Authorities have also mentioned that action will be taken in case any copies of the stickers are made. In previous years, especially around election season, forged PU stickers are routinely recovered by the PU security guards.