Friday, Apr 19, 2024
Chandigarh: No headway in talks between PGIMER, contractual workers

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 19, 2024 08:56 AM IST

The talks between the PGIMER administration and contractual workers, who went on a two-day strike earlier this month to press for equal pay for equal work, are yet to yield any results.

“The PGIMER, Chandigarh, administration had agreed on April 4 to pursue the issue of payment of same and similar wage,” said Ashwani Kumar Munjal, chairman of the Joint Action Committee. (HT File)

Even in a meeting held between the hospital administration and the workers’ Joint Action Committee on Thursday, the latter learnt that the administration had failed to get the Union health ministry’s approval for more funds to pay them similar wages.

“The PGIMER administration had agreed on April 4 to pursue the issue of payment of same and similar wage. The JAC agreed to withdraw its strike only after BJP leaders’ assurance that our demands will be met. But the hospital administration failed to get approval for funds after deputy director Pankaj Rai’s visit to the Union health ministry. Worse, he was offensive with representatives of contract workers in the Thursday meeting. Even the demands for medical facilities and 24x7 separate canteens for contractual staff, which were accepted on January 29, have not been fulfilled,” said Ashwani Kumar Munjal, chairman of the Joint Action Committee.

“Thus, we will hold a protest rally against Pankaj Rai from PGIMER to the Sector-25 rally ground at 3.15 pm on May 4. The contractual staff on evening duties from 2 pm to 10 pm will not participate in the rally to avoid any disruption of patient care services. Only staff on morning and night shifts will participate in the rally,” said Munjal.

