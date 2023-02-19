Chandigarh: Not segregating waste to invite fine from February 20

Resuscitating its drive to ensure 100% waste segregation at source, the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) will be challaning violators from Monday (February 20) .

The corporation will resume intensive challaning for not segregating waste into dry, wet, sanitary and domestic hazardous waste, officials said on Saturday. The fine ranges from ₹232 to ₹11,576 per default depending upon the category of the unit.

It has been over three years since MC mandated segregation of waste at source. But, as per MC officials, the percentage of segregated waste is currently hovering around 65% to 70%.

“The civic body is committed to achieving 100% waste processing, but for it, 100% waste segregation is required. It has been observed at the material recovery facilities as well as the waste processing plant that the wet waste is mixed up with a lot of dry waste, which adversely affects the process of composting. Hence, intensive challaning will be done to ensure that citizens start segregating their waste into dry, wet, sanitary and domestic hazardous waste,” said Anindita Mitra, MC commissioner, Chandigarh.

“During the drive, each garbage collection vehicle will be physically tracked by supervisors and waste of each household will be checked. Also, the performance of door-to-door garbage collectors will be linked with level of segregation,” the commissioner said, adding that the citizens’ cooperation was needed in effective waste management that will help improve the city’s Swacch Sarvekshan rankings.