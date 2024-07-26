Chandigarh notification on round-the-clock business hours: Month on | Only 27 shops willing to extend operating hours

A month after the UT administration allowed commercial establishments to remain open round-the-clock, only 27 registered shops have expressed willingness to extend their operating hours. All 27 units are grocery stores and eateries. Deputy commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh said multiple teams from the labour department had conducted awareness campaigns in various markets in Chandigarh to explain the SOPs for extended operating hours. (HT Photo)

While 20 shops have expressed interest in remaining open till midnight or 1am, the remaining seven have informed the labour department that they intend to operate 24x7.

The extended operating hours are voluntary and only available to commercial establishments registered with the UT labour department, currently numbered at 13,098.

On June 26, the labour department had issued a notification, allowing shops and commercial establishments registered under the Punjab Shops and Commercial Establishments Act, 1958, to operate 24x7 throughout the year without requiring specific permission from the labour department. The move was aimed at enhancing the ease of doing business.

To ensure effective implementation of this notification, the labour department had issued standard operating procedures (SOPs). Deputy commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh, who is also the secretary of the labour department, clarified that shops that decide to extend their working hours or operate at night need to submit a self-undertaking via the department’s online portal (labour.chd.gov.in), confirming that due arrangements, as per the terms and conditions of the notification, are in place. He said multiple teams from the labour department had conducted awareness campaigns in various markets to explain the SOPs for extended operating hours.

Any complaints can be forwarded to the labour department via email at “alcld-chd@chd.nic.in” or by contacting 0172-267-9000. The area labour inspector will take necessary action as per law.