Chandigarh: Nov 6 deadline looms, yet rooftop solar plant compliance remains low

Despite the looming November 6 deadline, only 500 of the 3,941 home owners put on notice for not installing rooftop solar plants have responded with applications. Condemning UT’s action, Dinesh Kumar, a resident of Sector 10, Chandigarh, said residents are being forced to install solar panels under the threat of losing their homes, which is sheer dictatorship. (HT Photo)

Home owners who do not comply by the deadline may face resumption of property, as per the notice issued by the UT Estate Office in September.

The notices were issued to 3,941 homeowners with properties of 500 square yards or more who had not installed rooftop solar systems under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana. A two-month deadline, ending on November 6, was set to apply for the plants via the “pmsuryaghar.gov.in” portal.

This action followed the revelation that only 1,867 of the total 6,408 one-kanal houses (500 square yards) had completed installation under the scheme, which offers a subsidy covering 60% of the cost for plants up to 2 kW, and 40% for systems between 2 kW and 3 kW, capped at 3 kW.

A senior officer from the Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science and Technology Promotion Society (CREST) stated that the UT Estate Office will take action against defaulters after November 6. “No additional time will be given to defaulters. Relaxation will only be granted to homeowners who have already applied through the portal,” the officer added.

The notice issued by the assistant estate officer stated: “By virtue of the powers conferred upon me under Section 8A of the Capital of Punjab (Development and Regulation) Act, 1952, I hereby direct allottees, lessees, transferees, and occupiers of the site to install rooftop solar photovoltaic power plants and submit compliance to this office.”

The notice further warned, “If compliance is not confirmed within two months, proceedings will be initiated under Section 8A of the Capital of Punjab (Development & Regulation) Act, 1952, in conjunction with Rules 10 & 14 of the Chandigarh Estate Rules, 2007, as amended from time to time, for the resumption or cancellation of the site for violation of the provisions of the Chandigarh Estate Rules, 2007, and Chandigarh Building Rules (Urban), 2017.”

Condemning UT’s action, Dinesh Kumar, a resident of Sector 10, said, “Residents are being forced to install solar panels under the threat of losing their homes, which is sheer dictatorship. How can the administration’s approach be different from neighbouring Haryana and Punjab of which Chandigarh is the capital? Why are the councillors and the MP silent ?”

Properties with multiple owners put UT in a fix

Meanwhile, around 500 properties in the city with multiple owners have left the administration in a quandary. In some cases, different floors of a single house have been sold to separate owners.

Commenting on this, a senior officer of the UT Estate Office said, “We are in a fix about how to proceed in such cases. There are some houses with multiple owners, while in others, the house has been inherited by several legal heirs. We are working on a resolution for these cases.”