Chandigarh: Now, shell out more to book banquet halls at CITCO hotels

Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Development Corporation (CITCO) has increased up to 20% the tariff of banquet halls in all of its three hotels -- Hotel Mountview in Sector 10, Hotel Shivalikview in Sector 17, and Hotel Parkview in Sector 24.

The corporation has also raised the room prices at Hotel Parkview by nearly 20%.

CITCO’s board of directors has also decided to operate corporation’s restaurant at Sukhna Lake -- Chef Lakeview -- on a revenue-sharing basis with a private firm. The board has floated expressions of interest for interested parties as well.

CITCO’s chief general manager Harjeet Singh Sandhu said the rates have been revised after a gap of nearly four years.

“The decision was made quite recently keeping in the mind the inflation. Also, to compete in the market, we want to bring our rates on par with private hotels. Regarding Chef Lakeview, it was decided in the board of directors’ meeting held on Monday to run it on revenue-sharing basis,” he added.

Another senior official from CITCO said though Chef Lakeview was doing profitable business, the salary structure of the regular staff was more. “Now, CITCO wants to depute its regular staff to other hotels,” the official added.

As per the last year’s data, Chef Lakeview, which had reported a profit of ₹2 crore after incurring ₹10-lakh loss (April 1 to July 31) made the most commendable recovery.

Similarly, Hotel Mountview has seen ₹3-crore profit against ₹1.24-crore loss and Shivalikview earned ₹2 crore in profit after ₹1.6-crore loss last year.

CITCO’s chief general manager Harjeet Singh Sandhu said the rates have been revised after a gap of nearly four years.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON