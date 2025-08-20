Chandigarh: NSUI beats rivals in manifesto race, promises OBC quota for hostels

With Panjab University (PU) yet to announce dates for the Panjab University Campus Students Council (PUCSC) elections, the National Students Union of India (NSUI) on Tuesday became the first major student organisation to release its manifesto. The launch was marked by the return of former PUCSC president Anurag Dalal to the party, a year after he contested independently. (From left) NSUI national president Varun Choudhary, PUCSC former president Jatinder Singh and Chandigarh Congress president HS Lucky unveiling the manifesto at Chandigarh Congress office in Sector 35 on Tuesday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

The manifesto was unveiled at Congress Bhavan in Sector 35 in the presence of NSUI national president Varun Choudhary and Chandigarh Congress president HS Lucky. The student body polls are scheduled for the first week of September.

Choudhary outlined the party’s vision for a “Clean and Green PU rooted in social justice.”

On releasing the manifesto early, NSUI members said it was a conscious decision following last year’s delay, which they believe allowed other narratives — including a dramatic resignation within the party — to dominate the discourse. They said they aim to raise campus issues at the start of their campaign this year.

Commenting on campus politics, Lucky criticised the deployment of heavy police presence, stating that it was unnecessary as no major clashes had occurred in recent years. “It is unfair for the students to have such heavy police deployment on campus when there has been no major fight in PU in recent years,” he said.

Congress leaders from Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh would be consulted before finalising a candidate, Lucky added.

The 15-point manifesto addresses several campus issues, including opposition to the new affidavit requirement for freshers before protests. NSUI member Archit Garg had taken the matter to the Punjab and Haryana high court, where it is currently pending.

Other key promises include advocating for OBC reservation in hostels, a zero-tolerance policy on sexual harassment and creation of a central placement cell — some of which are repeated from previous manifestos.

Lucky, commenting on the manifesto, said that it reflects the party’s year-long agenda, claiming that not all promises would be fulfilled.

He highlighted NSUI’s initiatives, such as pushing for a PUCSC constitution and menstrual leave during the previous term.

Meanwhile, NSUI’s campaign at the Students Centre saw party stickers pasted across campus, despite a ban on such activities. PU officials said they would look into the matter.

Former PUCSC president rejoins NSUI

Anurag Dalal, a research scholar, was welcomed back to NSUI. His return is reportedly linked to his association with Haryana MP Deepinder Singh Hooda. NSUI president Varun Choudhary said the organisation remains open to those willing to work for the party’s goals. Dalal said he would continue working for students’ welfare.