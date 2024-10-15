Chandigarh: On snatching spree, repeat offenders strike at will

The city is grappling with a persistent issue of snatching incidents, with many repeat offenders continuing to operate within its streets. A comprehensive analysis of crime data from January 2015 to October 2024 reveals that 147 repeat offenders have been involved in snatching cases, indicating a troubling trend of serial criminal behaviour that persists despite repeated arrests. Manu Kakkar, district attorney of Chandigarh, said that many commit crimes out of financial necessity or to sustain drug addictions. (HT Photo)

This alarming statistic highlights a broader concern about the efficacy of the criminal justice system in dealing with repeat offenders. Once apprehended, many of these criminals are granted bail after a mere two to three months of facing trial. The protracted nature of legal proceedings prevents long-term incarceration, as the capacity of local jails limits the time offenders can spend behind bars. As a result, once released, they often return to crime, driven by a combination of financial desperation and addiction.

One of the most recent cases exemplifying this issue involves Satnam Singh, a 30-year-old resident of Behlana village. Singh was arrested in connection with a gold chain snatching incident reported in September. He is a repeat offender with a history of criminal activity spanning over a decade. A police official said Singh was on parole at the time he committed the latest snatching, targeting a woman who was taking a stroll near Nehru Park in Sector 22.

The primary charges are related to snatching, theft, and robbery, often involving sections like 356 (assault with intent to commit theft), 379 (theft), and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). One of the repeat offenders, Shane Alam has multiple FIRs across different police stations, with charges dating back to 2018, indicating that he has been a serial offender for at least five years.

Manu Kakkar, district attorney of Chandigarh, said many commit crimes out of financial necessity or to sustain drug addictions. For those struggling with poverty, petty offenses become a means of survival, while others resort to crime to fund their addiction. “Once they are released on parole or bail, they often lack resources and resort to snatching and theft for quick cash,” he said.

The recently introduced Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) recognises snatching as a distinct offence for the first time in India’s criminal laws. However, police officials argue that the reduced quantum of punishment under the new law could encourage criminals rather than deter them. While the intent to address snatching specifically is a step forward, the provisions under Section 304 of the BNS are seen as inadequate. This section defines snatching as the act of “suddenly or quickly or forcibly seizing or taking away from any person or from their possession any movable property” and prescribes a maximum imprisonment of three years. Police officials assert that such lenient sentencing fails to act as an effective deterrent. In contrast, Haryana had previously introduced stricter provisions by adding sections 379A and 379B to the IPC, making snatching a non-bailable offence. Section 379A mandates a minimum sentence of five years, extendable up to 10 years, along with a fine of ₹25,000, while Section 379B prescribes a minimum of 10 years, extendable to 14 years, with the same fine. The discrepancy between these harsher provisions and the new BNS framework has raised concerns among law enforcement officials. They say weak sentencing could lead to an increase in snatching incidents.

Who is a repeat offender?

A repeat offender is an individual who continues to commit crimes even after being arrested, convicted, or punished for similar offenses in the past. These offenders demonstrate persistent criminal behaviour, often exploiting legal loopholes such as bail or parole to return to unlawful activities.

Geographical spread of offenders

Most of the offenders reside in periphery localities of Chandigarh and nearby areas such as Burail, Maloya, Raipur Kalan, Sector 47. Many also have connections to Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Punjab.