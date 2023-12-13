Chandigarh: One held for theft at IAF quarters in Sector 47

Police arrested a 23-year-old man for committing theft at the Service Married Quarters of the Indian Air Force (IAF) located in Sector 47-B, Chandigarh. Wing Commander B Bhattacharya, Indian Air Force, in his complaint, said the items were found stolen on Monday. (Getty image)

The accused identified as Ganga Ram, a resident of Guru Nanak Colony, Jagatpura, Mohali, stole water meters, geysers, fans and a kitchen sink from the quarters, which were declared unsafe some years ago. They have been lying vacant and are to be demolished.

Inspector Ram Rattan, station house officer (SHO), Sector 31 police station, said two geysers, three fans and water meters had been recovered from the possession of the accused, who was reportedly a drug addict.