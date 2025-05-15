Menu Explore
Chandigarh: One-way traffic to debut today at PU

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 15, 2025 09:54 AM IST

The one-way traffic system will apply to both four-wheelers and two-wheelers on the two road stretches from the Arts Blocks to the law department, and from the chemistry department to the zoology department roundabout

Panjab University (PU) has finalised its proposal to start a one-way traffic system on two of the main roads in front of the Science Blocks and Art Blocks from Thursday onwards.

The move is aimed at curbing traffic congestion at Panjab University. (Keshav Singh/HT)
The move is aimed at curbing traffic congestion at Panjab University. (Keshav Singh/HT)

This decision, taken as an initiative to curb traffic congestion, will first be tested on a trial basis for around a week. However, officials from the varsity said the traffic system might get finalised if the trial goes smoothly.

The one-way traffic system will apply to both four-wheelers and two-wheelers on the two road stretches from the Arts Blocks to the law department, and from the chemistry department to the zoology department roundabout. On both these roads, vehicular movement will be permitted only from the South to the North direction, that is from Arts Blocks to the law department and from the chemistry department to the zoology department.

PU officials said they will also encourage the students and staff to ditch their vehicles within the campus for promoting healthy habits like walking and cycling, wherever feasible. As per officials, this will also cut down on ‘gedis’ undertaken in the campus outside the departments.

The proposal was initially planned to be implemented from Monday onwards but had to be put on hold due to border tensions. Earlier, the officials had planned on implementing the one-way traffic system on four roads of the varsity. The university is planning further measures to improve the traffic situation within the campus.

