Chandigarh: Organs of 3 people give 11 PGI patients another chance at life
The organs of three deceased patients from Punjab gave 11 patients at PGIMER a second chance at life over the last fortnight.
Vandana Chopra, 45, a resident of Gandhi Colony, Rajpura, was operated upon for a brain tumour at a private hospital in Mohali. But she could not be revived post surgery. On being informed about her precarious condition, the family expressed willingness to donate her organs, following which the donor was shifted to PGIMER and certified brain dead on August 15 in line with the Transplantation of Human Organs Act (THOA).
Following the family’s consent, the kidneys were retrieved and transplanted to two terminally ill patients suffering from renal ailment. The retrieved corneas, on transplantation, restored the sight of two corneal blind patients.
In the second case, Sita, 49, a resident of Ghanouli village, Rupnagar, was grievously injured in a road accident on August 4. She was brought to PGIMER and put on life support, but declared brain dead on August 12.
In another case, Jarnail Din, 60, of Bhogiwal village, Malerkotla, was declared brain dead on August 2. Din was hit by a speeding vehicle that had caused grievous head injuries. He was referred to PGIMER on July 24, but could not be saved.
Following the consent of families of both patients, Sita’s kidneys and corneas, and Jarnail’s kidneys and liver were harvested.
The four kidneys from both patients gave a new lease on life to four patients battling for survival at PGIMER. The liver retrieved from Jarnail was transplanted to a matching recipient on waiting list. Sita’s corneas were used for two patients at PGIMER.
Dr Vipin Koushal, nodal officer, ROTTO, PGIMER, said, “Any initiative, however difficult, becomes successful when the community owns it and takes it forward. With donor families like those of Vandana Chopra, Sita and Jarnail Din setting examples for others to follow, it seems we have come a long way through awareness generation. The donors’ story is a story of resurrection and of goodness coming full circle.”
Prepare plan for Chandigarh-Panchkula border beautification: UT adviser to officials
UT adviser Dharam Pal directed Chandigarh administration officials to prepare an area development plan for beautification of city's border with Panchkula on Wednesday. The adviser, along with mayor and officers of the administration, also visited the Chandigarh-Panchkula border regarding the beautification of the entry points and to inspect illegal encroachments in the area.
Vigilance bureau nabs lineman in Patiala for taking bribe
Punjab vigilance bureau on Wednesday nabbed lineman Krishan Kumar, posted in PSPCL sub division Kalyan, Patiala district while taking a bribe of Rs 10,000. Disclosing this here today, a spokesperson of the state vigilance bureau said Krishan Kumar has been arrested on the complaint of a person Sukhwinder Singh from Patiala.
Chandigarh: 15 shops checked for illegal sale of cigarettes
Inspectors Navneet Kumar and Lalit Mohan checked the establishments in sectors 31 and 32. One caught with 12-gram heroin Chandigarh District crime cell of Chandigarh Police arrested one Chand alias Potu, 23, of Dadumajra colony with 12 grams of heroin. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered. A case under Section 379 of the IPC was registered. A case under Section 379-A of the IPC was registered.
IED under Amritsar cop’s car: Two suspects held from New Delhi airport
A day after an improvised explosive device (IED) was recovered from under a sports utility vehicle (SUV) belonging to a sub-inspector in Ranjit Avenue area of Amritsar, police on Wednesday arrested two suspects from the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. Additional director general of police (ADGP, internal security), RN Dhoke, however, didn't divulge more details. “Both the accused are being questioned,” he added. They were nabbed with the help of the Delhi police. Fatehdeep Singh of Sabran village in Tarn Taran district's father Tarsem Singh was a road contractor.
Two held as ₹ 4-cr rice fraud surfaces in Kaithal
The matter came to light when the manager of the Haryana State Warehousing Corporation Ajay Kumar filed a complaint at the city police station for criminal breach of trust against Rakesh Kumar and his wife Shivani - owners of Maniram Overseas rice mill, and guarantors Akshay Kumar, Rajesh Kumar and Jagdeep Chahal. According to the investigation officer Jaipal Singh, an FIR under section 409 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.
