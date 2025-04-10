Chandigarh: Pack of stray dogs mauls sambar to death at Sukhna nature trail

A pack of stray dogs mauled a sambar to death and seriously injured another in the Nature Trail area of the Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary on Wednesday morning. One of the sambars collapsed due to injuries, while the other managed to escape, said one of the eyewitnesses. (HT Photo)

As per visitors present on the spot, a group of around 15 to 20 stray dogs attacked a pair of sambars around 6.30 am.

While one sambar managed to flee, the other—a younger one—was overpowered by the pack of voracious dogs and killed on the spot.

Eyewitnesses said their attempt to save the animal went in vain. “One of the sambars collapsed due to injuries, while the other managed to escape,” said one of the witness. The injured sambar succumbed to its injuries on the spot.

The carcass was later taken away by the forest department officials. When contacted, forest officials said measures were being taken to safeguard the wildlife in the area, along with increased patrolling around water areas, and steps would be taken to curb the menace of stray dogs in the sanctuary.