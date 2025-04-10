Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chandigarh: Pack of stray dogs mauls sambar to death at Sukhna nature trail

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 10, 2025 10:12 AM IST

As per visitors present on the spot, a group of around 15 to 20 stray dogs attacked a pair of sambars around 6.30 am at the Nature Trail

A pack of stray dogs mauled a sambar to death and seriously injured another in the Nature Trail area of the Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary on Wednesday morning.

One of the sambars collapsed due to injuries, while the other managed to escape, said one of the eyewitnesses. (HT Photo)
One of the sambars collapsed due to injuries, while the other managed to escape, said one of the eyewitnesses. (HT Photo)

As per visitors present on the spot, a group of around 15 to 20 stray dogs attacked a pair of sambars around 6.30 am.

While one sambar managed to flee, the other—a younger one—was overpowered by the pack of voracious dogs and killed on the spot.

Eyewitnesses said their attempt to save the animal went in vain. “One of the sambars collapsed due to injuries, while the other managed to escape,” said one of the witness. The injured sambar succumbed to its injuries on the spot.

The carcass was later taken away by the forest department officials. When contacted, forest officials said measures were being taken to safeguard the wildlife in the area, along with increased patrolling around water areas, and steps would be taken to curb the menace of stray dogs in the sanctuary.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: Pack of stray dogs mauls sambar to death at Sukhna nature trail
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 10, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On