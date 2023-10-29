Chandigarh: Paid parking may return at Sector-26 grain market

After nearly one and a half year, visitors might have to pay for the parking at the Grain and Vegetable Market in Sector 26, as the market committee is working on a proposal to lease out parking tender for proper management of vehicles. Besides this, the sanitation work of the grain market will go to the private hands. The Chandigarh agriculture secretary assured the trader associations that the issues raised by them would be resolved at the earliest and also asked them to support the market committee. (HT Photo for representation)

The parking facility was introduced in the grain market a few years ago, but was discontinued after the tender was completed.

UT agriculture secretary Hari Kalikkat on Saturday visited the grain market, along with State Agricultural Marketing Board secretary Rupesh Kumar, joint secretary Rajiv Tewari and Market Committee administrator Sanyam Garg, to inspect the ground position and take stock of parking area, sanitation, encroachment and traffic congestion in the market.

Kalikkat also convened a meeting with the associations of grain market, and vegetable and fruit merchants of Sector 26 to listen to the grievances about various issues.

Garg said the market committee was working on the proposal of leasing out parking tender of the grain market for proper parking management and also, the sanitation tender was already at final stage for approval. The UT agriculture secretary assured the associations that the issues will be resolved at the earliest.

