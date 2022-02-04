Panjab University faculty member wins national award

The chairperson, department of environment studies, Panjab University (PU), Suman Mor won the national award for outstanding efforts in science and technology communication through innovative and traditional methods.

The award is presented every year to an individual for outstanding contribution in the field of science and technology communication and promoting scientific temper, which has created a significant impact in the country during the last five years by the National Council for Science and Technology Communication (NCSTC), department of science and technology, ministry of science and technology, Government of India.

The award carries a citation, a memento and a cash prize of ₹2 lakh. The award will be presented in New Delhi at a special ceremony to be held on National Science Day on February 28.

Mor has been working in the field of environment and public health for the past 21 years. She is actively engaged in creating capacity-building training and workshops for professionals and the general public.

Her comic series “Kids, Vaayu & Corona” was adopted and released by the Ministry of Health, Government of India, in early March 2020 to engage children and the general public.

The first comic is available in over 20 international and national languages, also adopted by WHO and UNICEF. She has authored more than 90 articles, including original research papers, reviews, and book chapters.