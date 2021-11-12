Chandigarh: Panjab University house allotment committee to take up objections of dental faculty

The objections raised against house allotment rules by the faculty members of Panjab University’s Dr Harvansh Singh Judge Institute of Dental Sciences and Hospital will now be taken up by the house allotment committee (HAC) of the university.

The decision was taken at a meeting of a special panel constituted by vice-chancellor Raj Kumar on Thursday. The panel was constituted after the dental faculty members wrote to Panjab University’s dean university instruction (DUI) raising objections against the rules related to the waiting list of G type, F type, T-1 and T-1 (flats) houses on the campus.

During the meeting of the panel, headed by Professor Sukhbir Kaur, on Thursday, the members discussed the objections, including from the dental faculty and allotment rules of residential accommodation, after which the panel recommended that objections of dental faculty and others must be taken up by the house allotment committee (HAC) and the issue of lowering the scales in the eligibility as proposed should also be addressed by the HAC.

HAC to meet in a fortnight

A member of the panel, who attended the meeting said, “It was also recommended that the HAC must meet within a fortnight and resolve the issue so that the list can be displayed next month for all the categories.”

In their representation, the dental faculty members have stated that the faculty has not been given the benefit of any single promotion under the career progression scheme till now. Hence their pay scales will never match their respective peers in the university.

“So, to bring about the parity in this context, the eligibility criteria for T-1, T-1 (flats) and F-type houses for senior assistant professors/senior lecturers of the dental institute should be 12 years of service when the assistant professors working in other teaching departments of Panjab University become eligible for these categories of houses (as they get promotion from assistant professor to associate professor in 12 years through CAS),” the letter states.

They have also demanded that the condition of minimum basic pay of ₹40,000 for F-type houses and basic pay of 45,000 for G-type houses should be eliminated as it is not only arbitrary, unjustifiable but also discriminatory.

Promotion policy matter pending

The matter of promotion policy for the dental faculty of Panjab University is still hanging in balance at the university. Two years have already passed since members of the dental faculty of the university’s dental institute raised the issue regarding their promotion policy and approached the high court, the matter still hangs in balance at the university.