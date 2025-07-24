Chandigarh: Panjab University not a central institute, not bound to offer OBC quota, says V-C

Even as the Supreme Court has pulled up the UT administration for the prolonged delay in implementing the Other Backward Classes (OBC) quota in educational institutions in its jurisdiction, Panjab University (PU) is unlikely to implement OBC reservation for the 2025-26 session. Citing a judgment by the Punjab and Haryana high court, Panjab University vice-chancellor Renu Vig clarified that PU was not a central institute and, thus, didn’t need to follow these reservation norms. (HT File)

As per the admission handbook of 2025, PU offers 5% reservation to backward classes, but not the 27% reservation for OBC students, mandated as per central rules.

Citing a judgment by the Punjab and Haryana high court, PU vice-chancellor Renu Vig clarified that PU was not a central institute and, thus, didn’t need to follow these reservation norms.

In August 2024, the bench of high court chief justice Sheel Nagu and justice Vikas Suri had observed that PU did not come within the ambit of the term “Central Educational Institution” as defined under Section 2(d) of the Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Admission) Act, 2006, and reservation in terms of Section 3 of the Act (supra) cannot be forced upon it.

In the 2000s also, the university had implemented OBC reservation as per central rules and asked University Grants Commission (UGC) for funds for the extra seats. However, UGC did not allow this.

In a letter in 2011, UGC had claimed that the central policy applied only to centrally funded institutions and PU in its special status, as an inter-state body corporate, didn’t qualify for this.

Proposal for quota in faculty recruitment pending with Centre

PU had also prepared a proposal for 27% OBC reservation in faculty recruitment in May 2024, but it remains pending with the Union ministry of education, as claimed by PU officials.

While the Punjab government’s policy specifies 12% OBC reservation, the central policy mandates a 27% quota, leaving PU torn between which policy to implement.

A proposal was prepared in May 2024 by a committee, recommending 27% seats to be set aside for OBC candidates, out of which 12% will be solely for OBC candidates from Punjab.

There has been no update since then, even as student parties, including Sath and Students For Society , have held protests regarding this. Some faculty members have also protested against PU on this issue.

Education dept to seek legal opinion after Supreme Court direction

Meanwhile, officials of the UT higher education department said they will need to seek legal opinion to get more clarity on already completed college admissions.

“We grant a week’s time to comply with and make amendments to the necessary rules. The prospectus to admission within Chandigarh will be amended accordingly…” the Supreme Court court had observed in its order.

Officials said the OBC reservation policy will have to be notified by the social welfare department for implementation. While new admissions will be done as per the new rules on OBC reservation, the department will seek legal opinion on how to accommodate students who have already claimed seats for the 2025-26 session, especially for the UG courses.