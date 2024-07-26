 Chandigarh: Panjab University’s SSBUICET achieves 98.55% placement rate for 2023-24 - Hindustan Times
Chandigarh: Panjab University’s SSBUICET achieves 98.55% placement rate for 2023-24

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jul 26, 2024 08:24 AM IST

Out of 69 eligible students of SSBUICET, PU, Chandigarh, participating in the placement drive, 68 students secured offers from various companies

Dr Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar University Institute of Chemical Engineering and Technology (SSBUICET) at Panjab University reported a placement rate of 98.55% for the academic year 2023-24, for its bachelor’s in chemical engineering programme. The placement record showed an increase of 80% from last year.

Several students of SSBUICET, PU, Chandigarh, secured multiple placement offers. (HT Photo)
Several students of SSBUICET, PU, Chandigarh, secured multiple placement offers. (HT Photo)

Out of 69 eligible students participating in the placement drive, 68 students secured offers from various companies.

Several students also secured multiple placement offers. On an average, each student had the opportunity to appear for interviews with four to five companies.

Three students, who had already secured placements with Indian companies, also appeared for international placements in Sweden. The results are expected in the first week of August.

The highest salary package for BE chemical engineering was offered by Vedanta at 9.45 LPA, with the average CTC being 6.42 LPA. For BE food technology, the highest package was 7 LPA, offered by GreyB, and for BE chemical with MBA, the highest package was offered by Gujarat Flouro Chemicals Ltd. at 6.5 LPA. The placement rates for BE food technology and BE chemical with MBA were 92% and 78%, respectively.

From the chemical with MBA batch of 2020-2025, 17 out of 25 eligible students secured paid internships, amounting to nearly 70% of the class. Jubilant Ingrevia emerged as the top recruiter for internships, selecting three chemical engineering students and three chemical with MBA students with stipends of 15,000 and 20,000 per month, respectively. Honeywell, Reliance Industries Ltd., Technip, and Bechtel were other recruiters, who offered stipends ranging from 20,000 to 30,000 per month.

Honeywell UOP led the campus recruitment, hiring six students and extending PPOs to two more, resulting in a total of eight placements. Aarti Industries Ltd. recruited 10 students, Nectar Life Sciences Ltd. hired 13 students, Reliance Industries Ltd. and IOLCP Barnala recruited five students each, and McDermott and Technip hired four students each.

