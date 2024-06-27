Chandigarh: Panjab University yet to announce schedule for senate elections

The term of Panjab University’s apex body will end on October 31 and authorities are yet to announce the election schedule, drawing ire from the senators. The announcement of Chandigarh’s PU senate elections schedule was delayed due to the implementation of model code of conduct in May. (HT Photos)

While PU senators had taken up the issue in May itself, urging the authorities to announce the schedule, when it was reasoned that the announcement of the schedule was delayed due to the implementation of model code of conduct. But now, even after a month since polling, no announcement has been made.

As per some senators, the authorities have maintained that before announcement of the election schedule for some of the smaller constituencies like the PU teachers constituency and the college teachers constituency, 90 days of notice has to be given and this will be done before their term gets over on October 31. However, for the largest constituency of all, the registered graduate constituency, 240 days notice has to be given. Even if the schedule of elections is released now, it will be only till February end that the elections for registered graduate constituency can be held.

While PU authorities maintain that the PU senate will still continue working after October 31, as despite the delay, some other constituencies will already be in place along with the nominated members and the senate can work and take decisions even with this depleted strength. As per PU vice chancellor Renu Vig, the schedule has been prepared and sent to the PU chancellor and vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar but it is yet to get final approval from the chancellor’s office.

Senators, however, caution that this can be used to get unfavourable agendas passed by the PU senate. Six senators had issued a statement that with the smaller numbers, issues like PU affiliation for Haryana colleges which was strongly opposed in the senate meeting held in June 2023, can be forced through during this time when all the elected members of the senate can’t be present. Senator Inderpal Singh Sidhu said that the PU authorities must take up the matter with priority as only a few days are left for the session to get over.

The varsity already doesn’t have a syndicate for this year due to an ongoing case in the Punjab and Haryana high court. Dean elections weren’t conducted this year. Senators warned that the power of the PU senate must not be diluted.