close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Pankaj Rai is PGIMER’s new DDA

Chandigarh: Pankaj Rai is PGIMER’s new DDA

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 06, 2023 09:38 AM IST

According to the letter by the Union ministry of family welfare and health to the HP chief secretary, Pankaj Rai has been appointed as PGIMER DDA on deputation for four years from taking over charge of the post or further orders

Pankaj Rai, a 2014-batch Himachal Pradesh-cadre IAS officer, has been appointed as the new deputy director administration (DDA) at PGIMER.

Pankaj Rai is a 2014-batch Himachal Pradesh-cadre IAS officer. (HT Photo)
Pankaj Rai is a 2014-batch Himachal Pradesh-cadre IAS officer. (HT Photo)

The post fell vacant on November 14 after the tenure of Kumar Gaurav Dhawan ended.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

According to the letter by the Union ministry of family welfare and health to the HP chief secretary, Rai has been appointed as DDA on deputation for four years from taking over charge of the post or further orders.

Since March 2023, Rai had been serving as special secretary, education, in HP. Prior to this, he has served as deputy commissioner of Bilaspur. He will retire in 2027.

The Union ministry has requested the HP government to take necessary action to relieve Rai of his duties with instructions to take up his assignment at PGIMER, Chandigarh.

“I have been informed about my selection as a DDA. I will join my new position shortly,” said Rai.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 06, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out