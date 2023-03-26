Chandigarh: Parking contractor held for submitting fake bank guarantee

Probing the forged bank guarantees provided by a parking contractor to the Chandigarh municipal corporation, police have arrested the main accused. Chandigarh Police are probing the fake bank guarantees submitted by the parking contractor. (iStock)

The accused, Anil Kumar Sharma, 54, a resident of Vivekanand Puri, Delhi, was the contractor for Paschatya Entertainment Private Limited that was allotted 57 Zone-2 parking lots in Chandigarh in 2020.

On March 7, police had arrested Sanjay Sharma, a resident of Delhi and director of the parking firm. This was followed by the arrest of Ravi Chandra Prakash, the then bank officer of Canara Bank’s Mori Gate branch in Delhi, for issuing the forged bank guarantees, and Anil’s accountant Ajay Kumar of Delhi.

Investigators said Anil used to incorporate shell companies in the name of his employees and relatives with the intention of grabbing parking tenders by municipal corporations in various places, including Chandigarh, Delhi and Bhopal. He also obtained a GST registration number on forged documents of such firms.

While working on recovering ₹6.5 crore unpaid licence fee from the Zone 2 contractor, whose contract had ended in January, MC officials had approached the bank concerned in New Delhi to recover the money through bank guarantees submitted by the contractor.

However, the bank informed MC that the guarantees for ₹1.5 crore were forged, following which a cheating and criminal conspiracy case was registered.