Chandigarh: Bank official held for issuing fake surety to parking firm

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 21, 2023 04:38 AM IST

The accused, Ravi Chandra Prakash, 37, a resident of Sarai Mir, Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh, is currently working as designation officer at Canara Bank’s Sarai Mir branch

Probing the forged bank guarantees provided by a parking contractor to the Chandigarh municipal corporation, police have arrested an official of Canara Bank.

On March 7, Chandigarh Police had arrested Sanjay Sharma, a resident of Delhi and director of former parking contractor, Paschatya Entertainment Private Limited, for providing forged bank guarantees to MC during the allotment of 57 Zone-2 parking lots in 2020. (Getty Images)
On March 7, police had arrested Sanjay Sharma, a resident of Delhi and director of former parking contractor, Paschatya Entertainment Private Limited, for providing forged bank guarantees to MC during the allotment of 57 Zone-2 parking lots in 2020.

During investigation, police zeroed in Ravi Chandra Prakash, the then bank officer of Canara Bank’s Mori Gate branch in Delhi, who had issued the forged bank guarantees.

Police said no record of such bank guarantees was maintained in the bank’s system. The accused will be produced in court tomorrow.

Police are also working to arrest the firm’s contractor, Anil Kumar Sharma of New Delhi, said to be the main accused in the fraud.

While working on recovering 6.5 crore unpaid licence fee from the Zone 2 contractor, whose contract had ended in January, MC officials had approached the bank concerned in New Delhi to recover the money through bank guarantees submitted by the contractor.

However, the bank informed MC that the guarantees for 1.5 crore were forged, following which a cheating and criminal conspiracy case was registered in February.

