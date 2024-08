The passport seva portal will undergo technical maintenance from 8 pm on August 29 until 6 am on September 2. During this period, the portal will be unavailable for citizens. All appointments scheduled for August 30 have been cancelled. (iStock)

All appointments scheduled for August 30 have been cancelled. Applicants with confirmed appointments for this day will receive SMS notifications about their rescheduled appointments.

Additionally, the general enquiry walk-in counter at passport office in Sector 34-A, Chandigarh, will be also remain on August 30.