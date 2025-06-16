Chandigarh: Personal enmity suspected in armed attack on teen in Dadumajra

An 18-year-old student was assaulted and threatened with a pistol by a local youth in Dadumajra Colony, with police recovering a live cartridge near the victim’s residence. The incident, suspected to stem from personal enmity, occurred on June 13 but was reported only after the victim’s mother discovered a cartridge outside their house. AN FIR has been registered under relevant Sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act. (HT File)

According to police, Vivek in his complaint said that he was standing near a flour mill with friends Abran and Harsh when around 10.30pm Mohit, alias Ganja, arrived on an Activa and attacked him. Mohit then took out a pistol from his pocket and threatened to kill Vivek. Terrified, Vivek and his friends fled, with Mohit briefly chasing them before escaping.

Vivek initially avoided reporting the incident out of fear. However, on June 14, his mother found a cartridge near a roadside ditch outside their house while sweeping, prompting her to alert the police. Investigators suspect that the cartridge might have fallen from Mohit’s pistol during the altercation.

Maloya police have registered a case under Sections 115(2), 126(2), and 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 25, 27, 54, and 59 of the Arms Act. A manhunt is underway to arrest Mohit.

Police said a probe is on to find the exact cause that led to the incident and a manhunt is on to apprehend the accused.

This follows another recent incident where six youths were booked for road blockades, stone-pelting and brandishing weapons, including rods and a pistol, in Dadumajra Colony.