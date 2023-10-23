News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh PGI appoints ‘vision ambassadors’ to promote eye donation

ByRobert Abraham, Chandigarh
Oct 23, 2023 08:18 AM IST

To promote eye donation, the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh, has appointed 30 individuals from the tricity and nearby regions as “vision ambassadors”.

Dr Parul Chawla Gupta, an associate professor in the eye department at PGI, provided them with training on the significance of eye donation. The aim is to raise awareness and promote the noble cause of eye donation.

They were also given a “vision ambassador” identity card as well as a badge by SS Pandav, the head of the department of ophthalmology. These individuals will act as eye donation counsellors, whose role will be to promote and motivate people to eye donation and increase rates of eye donation in the community.

According to PGI, this is a significant step towards addressing the shortage of corneas for transplantation and helping those suffering from corneal blindness. This would also assist in eliminating the gap between the demand and supply of corneas for transplantation.

The Eye Bank Society of Advanced Eye Centre at PGIMER, in association with Lions Club Central, Chandigarh, has been actively involved in conducting various activities to promote eye health and awareness.

    Robert Abraham

    Robert Abraham is a staff correspondent with the Hindustan Times in Chandigarh. He keeps readers updated on the latest developments in the world of health.

