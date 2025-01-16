Chandigarh: PGI looks to bring in PSU for 24x7 diagnostic services

To cut waiting period and enhance patient care services, the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) is planning to start round-the-clock diagnostic services, and for this, the institute is looking to bring in a public sector undertaking (PSU) to run the facility. PGIMER deputy director (administration) Pankaj Rai said, “A full-fledged proposal for the round-the-clock diagnostic services is yet to be prepared. We are considering to give it to a public sector undertaking (PSU) via tender process. For a PSU to run PGIMER lab, we’ll have to look into the modalities.” (HT File)

PGIMER deputy director (administration) Pankaj Rai said, “A full-fledged proposal for the round-the-clock diagnostic services has yet to be prepared. We are considering giving it to a public sector undertaking (PSU) via a tender process. For a PSU to run the PGIMER lab, we’ll have to look into the modalities.”

With thousands of patients visiting the OPD daily, the waiting period for some crucial tests runs into weeks, sometimes even months.

To get an appointment for imaging tests like X-ray, CT scan, MRI, mammography and ultrasound, the counter at PGIMER is open from 8 am to 1 pm. The time for blood and urine sample collection is 8 am to 1 pm. Daily, more than 1,000 samples are collected that goes for testing in haematology, biochemistry, endocrinology, immunology and microbiology labs, said a PGIMER official.

Limited hours leave patients in the lurch

Waiting outside 105 room number for an ultrasound, Vinod Kumar and his wife wondered about the fate of their unborn baby. Vinod, a resident of Bilaspur district, Himachal Pradesh, said after getting his wife checked at room number 2032, they were asked to get an ultrasound.

On Tuesday after waiting till 2 pm, they were asked to come the next day due to more patients. The next day, the couple arrived before time at 8 am for the ultrasound but it wasn’t until 2 pm they got their turn. Vinod said his wife, who was six-month pregnant, was facing some complications and the ultrasound needed to be done within three to four days for the treatment. They might be required to abort the child depending on the severity. If the services were available 24x7, their critical time would have been saved, added Vinod.

Prince, 32, who had come from Ludhiana for a checkup, pleaded at counter no 24 to give him an appointment for his CT scan test but to no avail as the clock ticked 3 pm and the counter had closed at 1.30 pm. He had to return home without getting a date for his test.

Like Prince, many others suffer to get radiological tests and lab test appointments at odd hours as currently, diagnostic services are available for fixed hours in OPD. Meanwhile, medical tests are extended for round-the-clock services only in emergency and trauma centres.

Other hospitals practising PPP model

For the functioning of pharmacies and labs, there are government hospitals that have opted the public-public partnership (PPP) model. In one such example, AIIMS, New Delhi, had entrusted the functioning of the laboratory and pharmacy of its outreach OPD at Badsha village of Jhajjar district in Haryana to a PSU.

The deputy director said having round-the-clock diagnostic services wouldn’t affect the current system at PGIMER. Upon asking about the cost of tests, he said the cost would be the same, however, things would become clearer after seeing the modalities.