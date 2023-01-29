Chandigarh: PGI starts upgrading doctors’ duty rooms

After improving on food services, sports and gym infrastructure, the Association of Resident Doctors (ARD) of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) are now working to upgrade the doctors’ duty rooms in the Nehru Hospital.

At first, 20 bunker beds were installed in doctors’ duty rooms (DDRs) within the premises of the PGIMER at the cost of ₹6 lakh so that resident doctors can rest while working in the limited space available.

“The duty rooms in Nehru Hospital have limited space and the new constructions can’t be done due to the building’s heritage status. For the resident doctors on duty, especially during the night hours, it was difficult for them to take some rest, even during the break hours. It was our long-pending demand to have bunk beds in the rooms so that resident doctors can rest,” said Dr Rahul Chakravarty, president, ARD, adding that providing a comfortable space for rest in between work hours is essential for ensuring desired medical care to the patients.

Dr Rahul added, “Plans are also being made to provide more facilities in the duty rooms, including vending machines and coffee machines for the doctors, as it becomes difficult for them to go to canteens in the short breaks. Also, some rooms require sofas and other infrastructure, which will also be installed.”

Last year, the resident doctors had got the gym facility as the gym, which was in a dilapidated state for a long time, got renovated. New equipment was brought and old ones were repaired. The RDA is also working to improve the facilities at the institute’s sports ground.

With an aim at helping healthcare workers in reducing stress, PGIMER’s collaborative centre for mind body interventions by yoga (CCRYN) also organises yoga sessions for them at the institute. The healthcare workers, including nurses, doctors, and all those working to save lives, get stressed after dealing with hundreds of patients daily.