Chandigarh: PGIMER celebrates 59th Foundation Day
The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) celebrated its 59th Foundation Day on Thursday.
Padma Shri awardee Ajeet Bajaj and Deeya Bajaj were the chief guest and the guest of honour, respectively. Ajeet and Deeya were the first Indian father-daughter duo to scale Mount Everest. Ajeet completed the explorer’s Grand Slam on June 5, 2022, while completing the seven summits with Deeya.
“When nurtured and supported, our daughters can attain any height and be a force multiplier, not just for our country, but for the entire world. So, love your daughters, help them dream big and work with them,” said Ajeet.
PGIMER director Vivek Lal, said, “The PGIMER team works hard, pushing the limits of endurance and physical capacity for the service of patients. Taking care of an exponentially increasing burden of patients is an extremely difficult task, which they perform diligently.”
Also, 26 PGIMER employees were honoured, including Dr Lal; Dr RK Sharma, dean (academics); Dr K Gauba, dean (research), and Dr Rakesh Sehgal.
Conceived in 1961 with the concurrence of the planning commission, the institute became functional in 1962. It was formally inaugurated on July 7, 1963, by the then Prime Minister, Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru.
Within four years, PGIMER was declared as an Institute of National Importance by an Act of Parliament on April, 1, 1967 (Act 51 of 1966). The first batch of postgraduates was admitted in January 1963.
-
Fee hike: PU student bodies to hold protest outside V-C’s office on July 11
Various student bodies will hold a protest outside the vice-chancellor's office on Monday against the senate's approval of the proposed fee hike for 2022-23 session in its last meeting held on Tuesday. Student bodies including Ambedkar Student Association, National Students Union of India, Students For Society, Punjab Students Union (PSU-Lalkaar), Students Organisation of India issued a joint statement on Thursday stating that they outrightly reject the varsity's move to hike fees.
-
Reservation policy for promotion of non-teaching staff still hangs in balance at Panjab University
Even three months after the Panjab University senate's approval, the policy on reservation in promotion for non-teaching staff still hangs in balance. Prior to the senate meeting on March 27, the Punjab government had informed the university that pending grants for the 2021-22 financial year will lapse if the reservation in promotion was not implemented soon.
-
Ludhiana | 12 shopkeepers challaned for use of plastic bags
A week after the ban on use of plastic items kicked in, the Ludhiana municipal corporation issued challans to 12 shopkeepers for using single-use plastic items and plastic carry bags on Thursday. The shopkeepers were made to pay up Rs 2,000 each for the violation. The drive was organised in BRS Nagar, Haibowal, Gurden Nagar and other areas falling under Zone-D of the civic body. The drive will continue in the coming days, said Zonal commissioner Jasdev Sekhon.
-
Murrah man now on national advisory panel for animal husbandry & dairying
Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) vice-chancellor Dr Inderjeet Singh has been nominated the member of National Advisory Committee for Animal Husbandry and Dairying sector, constituted by the Government of India. Dr Singh is also known as the 'Murrah Man' for his research and expertise in the development of Murrah breed buffalo, which is widely reared by farmers in India and in high demand across other countries.
-
Ludhiana | ₹3.5 lakh cash, ornaments robbed from jewellery store
Four armed men barged into a jewellery store in Jugiana on Thursday evening and robbed Rs 3.50 lakh cash and some ornaments after holding the owner's wife at gunpoint. The owner of Verma Jewelers, Complainant Narinder Verma, said that he had left to pick up his children from tuition classes, leaving the store in his wife's care. After the men left, she informed her husband who then called the police.
