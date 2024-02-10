Chandigarh: PGIMER doctor gets Sushruta award 2024

PGIMER’s transplant coordinator Parul Gupta has been awarded Sushruta award 2024 on Thursday in recognition of her contributions in the field of organ donation. Parul Gupta has played an integral role since 2019 by facilitating over 150 organ and tissue donations. (HT Photo)

Gupta was honoured by Union minister for health and family welfare, Mansukh Mandaviya, at a televised health conclave organised by Medically Speaking at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

Gupta has played an integral role since 2019 by facilitating over 150 organ and tissue donations, adding success to the institute’s deceased organ donation programme.

During conclave, Gupta participated in a panel discussion on the topic ‘Donate organs and save lives’,and shared about the role of transplant coordinators in deceased organ donation. She emphasised on the right approach to meet potential donor families. She has been involved in initiatives like organ donation after cardiac death (DCD), and organ donation in very young children, including a 39-day-old infant, which was mentioned by PM Narendra Modi, in his 99th episode of “Mann Ki Baat”.