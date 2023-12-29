close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh PGIMER excels at All India Winter Rose Show

Chandigarh PGIMER excels at All India Winter Rose Show

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 29, 2023 07:04 AM IST

The two-day floral spectacle celebrating the beauty of roses was organised in association with the Rose Society of India, drawing participation from over 200 individuals and institutions nationwide

The horticulture wing of engineering department at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, won 50 prizes in different categories at All India Winter Rose Show 2023 held at New Delhi Municipal Council India- Africa Friendship Rose Garden, New Delhi.

HT Image
HT Image

The two-day floral spectacle celebrating the beauty of roses was organised in association with the Rose Society of India, drawing participation from over 200 individuals and institutions nationwide.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

In this competition, the Institute won 50 prizes in all categories, including first, second and third prizes in three categories. Tajinder Singh, assistant engineer, horticulture, along with his team, received the award on behalf of director PGI from Kuldeep Saddy, president, Rose Society of India.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 29, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out