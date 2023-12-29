Chandigarh PGIMER excels at All India Winter Rose Show

The horticulture wing of engineering department at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, won 50 prizes in different categories at All India Winter Rose Show 2023 held at New Delhi Municipal Council India- Africa Friendship Rose Garden, New Delhi. HT Image

The two-day floral spectacle celebrating the beauty of roses was organised in association with the Rose Society of India, drawing participation from over 200 individuals and institutions nationwide.

In this competition, the Institute won 50 prizes in all categories, including first, second and third prizes in three categories. Tajinder Singh, assistant engineer, horticulture, along with his team, received the award on behalf of director PGI from Kuldeep Saddy, president, Rose Society of India.