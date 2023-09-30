Chandigarh: PGIMER nurses’ protest enters Day 4

PGI Nurses’ Welfare Association’s protest against the decision to keep qualification pay in abeyance, entered Day 4 on Friday. PGIMER administration has sought 24 hours to respond to the nurses’ demands. (HT FILE)

The association members protest outside Kairon Block for two hours, 2 pm to 4 pm, every day. The protest which started on September 26, will last till September 30.

However, PGIMER administration has sought 24 hours to respond to their demands.

The protest is in response to the PGIMER administration’s decision to keep qualification pay in abeyance. Along with this, some old demands like promotion, shortage of staff, delayed MACP (modified assured career progression) have also been kept in front of PGIMER administration.

PGIMER administration orders, passed on September 9, stated, “The qualification pay (two additional non-absorbable increments) holding graduation /degree in BSc nursing (hons)/BSc nursing/post basic/ post certificate and BSc nursing is hereby kept abeyance w.e.f. 17/10/2019, till the time clarification is received from the ministry of health and family welfare, New Delhi.”

The order added that the dues can be paid as arrears if clarification is received from the ministry. According to association’s president Manjneek, these directives will impact around 1,500 nursing officers from 2019 to 2023 batches of National Institute Of Nursing Education, resulting in a salary reduction of approximately ₹2,340.

