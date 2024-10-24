Chandigarh: PGIMER saves lives of 8 through organ donations in two days

Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has saved the lives of eight critically ill people in two days through organ donations from two road accident victims. Organs of a 24-year-old man, who lost his life in a road accident, were donated on Tuesday. (HT File)

Vital organs, including the heart, lungs, liver, kidneys and pancreas, donated by victims’ families were transported quickly to hospitals across India using special green corridors.

Organs of a 24-year-old man, who lost his life in a road accident, were donated on Tuesday. As there were no matching recipients for the heart, lungs and liver at PGIMER, ROTTO PGIMER swiftly acted to allocate the organs across various hospitals via their apex body NOTTO.

The donor’s heart went to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, lungs to KIMS in Secunderabad and the liver to ILBS in New Delhi, while kidneys and a pancreas were transplanted at PGIMER, saving five lives.

A day earlier, on Monday, the organs of an 18-year-old boy, who was declared brain dead at PGIMER, were donated. His liver went to ILBS and two kidney-pancreas surgeries at PGIMER saved three more lives.

PGIMER’s director Vivek Lal thanked the donor families and praised the coordination of medical teams and police, which made these life-saving transplants possible. Vipin Koushal, medical superintendent and nodal officer, ROTTO North, PGIMER, said, “Over the two days, four green corridors were established to ensure timely transportation of organs.”

PGI performs advanced cochlear implant surgery on 9-year-old girl

PGIMER has achieved a milestone by successfully performing cochlear implant surgery on a 9-year-old girl, using advanced technology.

The surgery, led by Dr Jaimanti Bakshi, used new “SmartNav” software to improve precision and speed during the procedure.

A cochlear implant is a device that helps people with severe hearing loss regain their ability to hear. It is especially important for children like Aarika, as it helps with speech, learning, and overall development.

This surgery marked a breakthrough because the software provided real-time data to guide the surgical team, reducing the need for X-rays and shortening the operation by 15 to 20 minutes. This technology helps place the implant more accurately, increasing the chances of better hearing and fewer follow-up surgeries.

Cochlear implant surgeries began at PGIMER in 2003, and the institution has since successfully treated over 650 patients. The procedure typically lasts between three to four hours and requires a specialised team of ENT surgeons, audiologists, anaesthetists, and OT staff.

Dr Bakshi called this new technology a “game changer” and explained how it made the surgery safer and faster. Aarika’s parents were thrilled to see real-time proof of the implant’s success during the surgery. This surgery sets a new standard for cochlear implants in the region.