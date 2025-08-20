Chandigarh: Pharmacy officer duped of 14.16 lakh in stock market scam

The fraud began on July 14 when Chaudhary came across a video on Instagram by one Sagar Sinha promoting high returns through stock trading. This led him to a WhatsApp group named “C-87 Motilal Oswal The Karma Classroom,” where he was guided by admins to invest via a fake app called “Mofsl Max.
A 54-year-old pharmacy officer from Sector 4, Panchkula, has lost ₹14.16 lakh in a stock market investment scam.
The victim, who works at the Haryana Home Guard and Civil Defence training institute in Moginand village, filed a complaint on August 16 after being duped by scammers operating through WhatsApp and a fake trading app.
The fraud began on July 14 when he came across a video on Instagram by one Sagar Sinha promoting high returns through stock trading. This led him to a WhatsApp group named “C-87 Motilal Oswal The Karma Classroom,” where he was guided by admins to invest via a fake app called “Mofsl Max.”
He initially invested ₹1 lakh, followed by more transfers totaling ₹14.16 lakh.
The scammers fabricated a fake IPO of “Shree Refrigeration,” promising massive profits to lure him into transferring more funds.
Eventually, when he refused to pay a larger sum, the app was taken down. Realising the fraud, the victim approached the cybercrime police.
Police have registered a case against unknown individuals under Sections 316(2), 318(4), and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and a probe is on.
65-yr-loses ₹1.10 lakh in sextortion racket
A 65-year-old man from Rehore village lost ₹1.10 lakh after receiving a video call from a nude woman, followed by threats and impersonation of police.
On July 18, the victim received a video call from a nude woman and was later threatened via messages claiming an explicit video of him would be posted online.
On July 21, a man impersonating a police officer called him, saying the Chandigarh Police were preparing to arrest him. Panicked, he transferred ₹1.10 lakh to have the alleged video deleted.
When more money was demanded, he realised the fraud and filed a complaint.
A case was registered on August 18 under Sections 316(2) and 318(4) of the BNS. Investigation is ongoing.
Man held from Mumbai for defrauding Chandigarh man of ₹1.3cr
Chandigarh The cybercrime police have arrested 34-year-old Joshua Oscar Nevis from Mumbai for impersonating a city resident’s employer on WhatsApp and defrauding him of ₹1.3 crore. Nevis allegedly requested money for a fake project and is currently in custody under interrogation.