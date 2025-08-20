Search
Wed, Aug 20, 2025
New Delhi oC

Chandigarh: Pharmacy officer duped of 14.16 lakh in stock market scam

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Published on: Aug 20, 2025 08:20 am IST

The fraud began on July 14 when Chaudhary came across a video on Instagram by one Sagar Sinha promoting high returns through stock trading. This led him to a WhatsApp group named “C-87 Motilal Oswal The Karma Classroom,” where he was guided by admins to invest via a fake app called “Mofsl Max.

A 54-year-old pharmacy officer from Sector 4, Panchkula, has lost 14.16 lakh in a stock market investment scam.

Police have registered a case against unknown individuals under Sections 316(2), 318(4), and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and a probe is on. (HT File)
Police have registered a case against unknown individuals under Sections 316(2), 318(4), and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and a probe is on. (HT File)

The victim, who works at the Haryana Home Guard and Civil Defence training institute in Moginand village, filed a complaint on August 16 after being duped by scammers operating through WhatsApp and a fake trading app.

The fraud began on July 14 when he came across a video on Instagram by one Sagar Sinha promoting high returns through stock trading. This led him to a WhatsApp group named “C-87 Motilal Oswal The Karma Classroom,” where he was guided by admins to invest via a fake app called “Mofsl Max.”

He initially invested 1 lakh, followed by more transfers totaling 14.16 lakh.

The scammers fabricated a fake IPO of “Shree Refrigeration,” promising massive profits to lure him into transferring more funds.

Eventually, when he refused to pay a larger sum, the app was taken down. Realising the fraud, the victim approached the cybercrime police.

Police have registered a case against unknown individuals under Sections 316(2), 318(4), and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and a probe is on.

65-yr-loses 1.10 lakh in sextortion racket

A 65-year-old man from Rehore village lost 1.10 lakh after receiving a video call from a nude woman, followed by threats and impersonation of police.

On July 18, the victim received a video call from a nude woman and was later threatened via messages claiming an explicit video of him would be posted online.

On July 21, a man impersonating a police officer called him, saying the Chandigarh Police were preparing to arrest him. Panicked, he transferred 1.10 lakh to have the alleged video deleted.

When more money was demanded, he realised the fraud and filed a complaint.

A case was registered on August 18 under Sections 316(2) and 318(4) of the BNS. Investigation is ongoing.

Man held from Mumbai for defrauding Chandigarh man of 1.3cr

Chandigarh The cybercrime police have arrested 34-year-old Joshua Oscar Nevis from Mumbai for impersonating a city resident’s employer on WhatsApp and defrauding him of 1.3 crore. Nevis allegedly requested money for a fake project and is currently in custody under interrogation.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: Pharmacy officer duped of 14.16 lakh in stock market scam
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On