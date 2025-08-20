Chandigarh: Pharmacy officer duped of 14.16 lakh in stock market scam

A 54-year-old pharmacy officer from Sector 4, Panchkula, has lost ₹14.16 lakh in a stock market investment scam. Police have registered a case against unknown individuals under Sections 316(2), 318(4), and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and a probe is on. (HT File)

The victim, who works at the Haryana Home Guard and Civil Defence training institute in Moginand village, filed a complaint on August 16 after being duped by scammers operating through WhatsApp and a fake trading app.

The fraud began on July 14 when he came across a video on Instagram by one Sagar Sinha promoting high returns through stock trading. This led him to a WhatsApp group named “C-87 Motilal Oswal The Karma Classroom,” where he was guided by admins to invest via a fake app called “Mofsl Max.”

He initially invested ₹1 lakh, followed by more transfers totaling ₹14.16 lakh.

The scammers fabricated a fake IPO of “Shree Refrigeration,” promising massive profits to lure him into transferring more funds.

Eventually, when he refused to pay a larger sum, the app was taken down. Realising the fraud, the victim approached the cybercrime police.

65-yr-loses ₹1.10 lakh in sextortion racket

A 65-year-old man from Rehore village lost ₹1.10 lakh after receiving a video call from a nude woman, followed by threats and impersonation of police.

On July 18, the victim received a video call from a nude woman and was later threatened via messages claiming an explicit video of him would be posted online.

On July 21, a man impersonating a police officer called him, saying the Chandigarh Police were preparing to arrest him. Panicked, he transferred ₹1.10 lakh to have the alleged video deleted.

When more money was demanded, he realised the fraud and filed a complaint.

A case was registered on August 18 under Sections 316(2) and 318(4) of the BNS. Investigation is ongoing.

