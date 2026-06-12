Chandigarh pitched as model ‘Viksit Bharat’ city at NITI Aayog meet

Projecting Chandigarh as a model of inclusive and sustainable urban development, UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria on Thursday showcased the city’s achievements across education, healthcare, governance and sustainability at the 11th governing council meeting of NITI Aayog in New Delhi. Kataria highlighted 99.93% literacy rate of Chandigarh during the Delhi meet. (HT PHOTO)

The meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre, was themed “Inclusive human development for Viksit Bharat@2047” and witnessed participation from chief ministers, Lt governors and administrators of 28 states and five UTs.

Positioning Chandigarh as a benchmark for the national vision of a developed India by 2047, Kataria highlighted that the UT has achieved near-universal literacy, with a rate of 99.93%, and secured the top Prachesta-1 grade in the Ministry of education’s performance grading index 2.0 for the second consecutive year.

He said the city has made significant strides in school education, with Class 10 pass percentage rising to 88.25% and 475 students scoring above 90% in the 2025–26 academic session. Initiatives such as project Udaan and Shikhar-26, offering free coaching for JEE and NEET aspirants, along with the introduction of courses in artificial intelligence, machine learning, cyber security and data analytics, were highlighted as key drivers of future-ready education.

In higher education, Chandigarh’s gross enrolment ratio stands at 64.8%, well above the national average, reflecting strong access to advanced learning opportunities.

On healthcare, Kataria cited Project SARATHI, under which over 2,671 NSS volunteers assist patients in government hospitals, a model now adopted by more than 1,400 hospitals across the country.

Highlighting sports achievements, he said the city’s medal tally has increased from 297 to 488 in the past two years, with Chandigarh set to host the 2027 Asian Relay Championships.

The administrator also underscored sustainability initiatives, noting that Chandigarh ranked eighth in the Swachh Vayu Survey 2025, all government buildings have been solarised, and the city has received the National Energy Conservation Award 2025. He added that Chandigarh is the first UT to achieve 100% privatisation of electricity distribution and has strengthened clean mobility through induction of electric buses.

Emphasising inclusive urban development, Kataria highlighted UT’s status as India’s first officially slum-free city, achieved through extensive rehabilitation measures.

Reaffirming the UT administration’s commitment to the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047, he said Chandigarh would continue to focus on human capital development, citizen-centric governance and sustainable growth, while contributing to national goals through a replicable model of urban transformation.