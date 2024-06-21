Chandigarh plans timer signals for pedestrian and cyclist safety

In an effort to enhance pedestrian and cyclist safety, Chandigarh traffic department has proposed installing timer signals at various intersections. This initiative aims to clearly indicate the timing for green and red signals, ensuring a safer commute for all road users. The proposal was presented during a meeting of the District Road Safety Committee (DRSC) held on Friday. (HT file photo for representation)

The new system will include pedestrian and cyclist signals with timers on slip roads. This measure is particularly crucial given the significant number of pedestrian and cyclist fatalities, with 28 pedestrians and 12 cyclists among the 67 persons killed in 2023.

Another agenda discussed was the installation of U-turn signals at strategic locations to improve traffic flow and enhance safety. These signals will be implemented at key areas such as T-points, four-arm intersections, and double T-points. Currently, signages at these junctions often lead to confusion among commuters. Clear instructions will help drivers understand and execute right turns safely, when merging with traffic from the opposite direction.

The progress on agenda points from the previous meeting was also presented before the committee. This included the installation of traffic police assistance booths, provision of pick and drop points for auto-rickshaws on slow carriageways adjacent to Madhya Marg, and the physical segregation of cycle tracks along main carriageway roads, such as from Transport light point to Tribune Chowk alongside mango gardens on both sides of Purv Marg, and other designated routes.

Additionally, discussions covered enhancing accessibility for persons with disabilities at queue shelters at bus stops, ensuring their safety when approaching from adjacent footpaths and cycle tracks.

With the monsoon season approaching, DRSC chairman emphasised upon the preparedness required to prevent waterlogging. Measures discussed included cleaning rainwater drainage gullies, ensuring proper functioning of water pumping systems to clear underpasses at railway underbridges, and addressing potential issues at low-lying road crossing bridges at locations like Kishangarh, Bapu Dham, near CTU workshop Industrial Area Phase-1, and along Patiala ki Rao near Dadumajra and Makhan Majra. These efforts aim to minimise inconvenience to road users during the rainy season.