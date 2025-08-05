Chandigarh Police amp up security on PU campus 1 month before student body polls

Even as Panjab University (PU) has yet to announce the schedule for the annual student council elections, police presence has already been stepped up on the campus. Chandigarh Police have set up three checkposts at Panjab University ahead of the campus polls. (Keshav Singh/HT)

For the first time, officials said, three police nakas have been set up in PU to maintain vigil — following recent violence at GGDSD College, Sector 32 — even before the declaration of the election date or model code of conduct.

The checkposts have been stationed at the PU Administration Block, near Ankur School and on the road towards University Institute Legal Studies (UILS). According to a police official from the Sector 11 police station, around 100 cops have been already deployed on the campus.

“We are keeping a close watch on vehicle movement to ensure no weapons are brought into PU. Boots of cars are being checked inside the campus, apart from routine checks at the three entry gates,” the official said.

PU dean student welfare (DSW) Amit Chauhan said, “Police are acting on their own intelligence inputs. The situation remains tense, especially after the murder of a UIET student on the South Campus in March. The two recent stabbing incidents at GGDSD College have also put authorities on alert.”

DSW (Women) Namita Gupta added that PU will strictly enforce Lyngdoh Committee guidelines this year to maintain discipline, and police officials have been sensitised about them.

PU also plans to hold an all-party meeting this week to further discuss implementation of prohibitory orders in the university along the lines of Section 189 (unlawful assembly) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), as per PU officials.

Anticipating friction within various student parties, officials will also meet the deputy commissioner.

As per officials, there are factions forming in various major student parties like the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) and Association of Students for Alternative Politics (ASAP), formerly Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti, among others.

Students, however, are peeved with the increased police deployment.

Ashmeet Singh, core committee member of Sath party, pointed out how PU had turned into a “police cantonment”.

“When PU has its own security force, why have police been deployed on the campus? The code of conduct also hasn’t been implemented yet. It seems PU doesn’t have much faith in its own security force,” he said.

PU to start issuing stickers for students from tomorrow

As PU plans to crack down on the entry of outsiders, the varsity will start issuing vehicle stickers for vehicles of students from Wednesday onwards. As per DSW Amit Chauhan, the vehicle details for most departments have already been collected and in around a week’s time, the stickers will be distributed at all departments.