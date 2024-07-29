Chandigarh: Police arrest 29-year-old in burglary case

The local police have arrested Sonu, 29, for his involvement in a recent burglary case in Faidan village. During the investigation, the police recovered three more gas cylinders, 14 mobile phones, and a bicycle, all stolen from various areas in Chandigarh and Mohali. (HT Photo)

A case was registered after Depender, 23, a resident of Faidan village, filed the complaint. According to Depender, on May 31, while he was at work and his family was out of the village, his sister, upon returning home around 5.30 pm, discovered the front lock of their house broken. A gas cylinder, a Dell laptop, an 18-inch LED TV, a speaker, and some cash were stolen.

Acting on a tip-off on July 27, the police team arrested Sonu from Faidan village. During the investigation, the stolen gas cylinder and Dell laptop were recovered from his possession. Additionally, the police recovered three more gas cylinders, 14 mobile phones, and a bicycle, all stolen from various areas in Chandigarh and Mohali. These items were taken into police possession under Section 106 (power of police officer to seize certain property) of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita.

The accused, a labourer, has a previous criminal record with an FIR already registered under Sections 379 (punishment for theft) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code at Police Station, Sector 36. He is also known to be a habitual drug addict.

Sonu was produced before the court and sent to judicial custody on Sunday. Further investigation into the case is underway.