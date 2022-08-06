Chandigarh Police arrest criminal carrying ₹30,000 award
The crime branch of Chandigarh Police has arrested a most-wanted criminal, carrying a cash award of ₹30,000, from Zirakpur.
Identified as Vinit Gahlot, alias Vicky Mitrau, the accused is wanted in multiple murder and Arms Act cases in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.
As many as seven weapons, including a .30-bore pistol with magazine, a .32-bore revolver, a .32-bore pistol with magazine, one .12-bore country made weapon, two .315-bore country made weapons and one half-barrel .12-bore gun, were recovered from him.
Police said Vinit was aligned with the Manjeet Mahal gang, known for murder, dacoity and extortion in Delhi NCR. His elder brother, Ashok Gahlot, is also a dreaded criminal, facing 18 cases of murder, extortion and Arms Act. Ashok is presently lodged in Mandoli Jail in connection with a Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act case.
Caught after recovery of illegal weapon from youth
According to investigators, Vinit’s name had surfaced during the questioning of a 21-year-old man who was arrested with a country made weapon on July 29. The youth, Rakesh, had told the police that he bought the weapon from a man residing in Zirakpur, following which a team of the crime branch apprehended Vinit from Zirakpur and arrested him after verification.
Declared PO in murder cases in Panchkula, Bijnor
On the run for the past three years, Vinit was also declared a proclaimed offender (PO) in cases registered in Panchkula and Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh (UP).
Police said Vinit was involved in the January 2019 murder of Deepak while committing a robbery at a showroom in Sector 20, Panchkula. Deepak’s friend Manoj was also shot in the leg in the incident. Panchkula police had announced a reward of ₹25,000 for any information about the robbers.
Vinit was also involved in the contract killing of one Bulaki in Bijnor for which the UP Police had announced a ₹5,000 reward on him.
He had managed to escape from the police, but had left behind his Jaguar car and a pistol on the spot.
-
Farmers protest against water crisis, pollution in Punjab
Farmers aligned with five different organisations staged a protest against the Punjab and central governments near YPS Chowk in Mohali on Thursday. On the call of Bharatiya Kisan Union (, Rajewal), All India Kisan Federation, Kisan Sangharsh Committee, Punjab, (Mansa) and Azad Kisan Sangharsh Committee, the protesters gathered near Amb Sahib gurdwara and then took out a rally till YPS Chowk.
-
Jhajjar boy makes it to Guinness Book of World Record by developing three apps
A Class-8 student at Jhajjar's Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Kartikeya Jakhar, has developed three learning applications without any guidance and made his way to Harvard University in America, besides managing to register himself in the Guinness Book of World Record. The 12-year-old boy Kartikeya said his a farmer, father Ajit Singh, had purchased a mobile phone which cost around Rs 10,000 for online classes during the pandemic.
-
Kangra’s Nurpur notified as new police district
Nurpur would be the 14th police district of the state. Apart from 12 districts, the Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh industrial area is also a separate police district. The Himachal Pradesh home department issued a notification on Nurpur being granted police district status. The new police district will have Nurpur, Indora, Damtal, Fatehpur, Jawali and Rehan police stations under its jurisdiction. Himachal Pradesh forest minister and Nurpur MLA Rakesh Pathania had been pursuing the issue for a long time.
-
Three caught with illicit liquor, heroin, poppy husk in Panchkula
The local police arrested three men with 15 boxes of illicit liquor, 24 gm heroin and over 17 kg poppy husk in three different cases on Thursday. The liquor was recovered form Gulfam Khan of Shiv Colony, Pinjore. Police said they got a tip-off that Gulfam, who supplied illicit liquor to different places, will pass through Pinjore. Following a tip-off, police laid a naka at the overbridge of mini-secretariat. The driver, Vijay Kumar, was arrested.
-
Father-son duo booked in Panchkula for selling mortgaged property
Police booked a father-son duo for allegedly cheating a bank by selling mortgaged property. The accused, Baldev Chand Bansal and his son Tarjinder Kumar Bansal, residents of Sector 7, Panchkula, are directors of the Daruya-based Avril Traders Private Limited. A complaint was lodged by Sector 8, assistant general manager with the then Allahabad Bank (now Indian Bank), Ajay Kumar.
